Seminar Held To Mark World Literacy Day In Jhang
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A seminar was organized at the District Council Hall in connection with the celebration of World Literacy Day in Jhang, Thursday.
According to APP Correspondent, The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Imran Rafiq as the chief guest along with former MPA Sultan Sikandar Bharwana, District Information Officer Riaz Hussain Marath and officials from the Education and Literacy departments.
The seminar featured speakers who praised the Literacy Department for its efforts in improving the country’s literacy rate, noting successful collaboration with the Education Department to achieve their goals.
The District Officer for Literacy highlighted that girls receive free education, along with free books and uniforms at literacy centers.
The Chief Executive Officer of Education emphasized ongoing cooperation with the Literacy Department to promote education and boost literacy rates.
He also urged teachers to focus on character building alongside academic instruction.
The seminar concluded with a walk aimed at raising awareness about the importance of education.
