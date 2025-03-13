Seminar Held To Mark World Osteoporosis Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The World Osteoporosis Day was commemorated by the Directorate of Women's Health Care Centre and Maternity Home, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.
The event aimed to raise awareness about osteoporosis prevention and management among students and faculty members. The Women Health Care Center and Maternity Home organized an informative seminar featuring expert lectures, and awareness campaigns in the video conference room of Khwaja Fareed Auditorium, Baghdad campus. Director of the Women's Health Care Center and Maternity Home Dr. Safeena Siddiq addressed this important issue of osteoporosis, which is increasing day by day among the women of all ages, leading to the risk of fractures. She highlighted its risk factors and symptoms and also put light on the measures of its prevention.
The seminar was attended by Associate Professor Dr. Samina Ejaz, Director sports Female Dr. Ambreen Maqsood, Medical Officer Dr. Sheema Sadia, Assistant Professor Computer Science Ishrat Hayat, a team of women's health care center and a number of students from different departments. The purpose of seminar was to educate participants on osteoporosis, its risk factors, symptoms, and treatment options, highlighting the importance of early detection, calcium and vitamin D supplementation, and regular exercise for maintaining strong bones. By promoting awareness and encouraging healthy lifestyle choices, the event empowered the university community to take proactive steps against osteoporosis and promote bone health.
Recent Stories
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..
GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..
Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan
Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube
Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering
E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man commits suicide in Lodhran2 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary orders timely completion of healthcare projects2 minutes ago
-
Patients get dialysis cards under CM Maryam’s free treatment initiative2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on impact of non-native plants, pests on Pakistan's agriculture2 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to mark World Osteoporosis Day2 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme2 minutes ago
-
Jaffar express tragic ancient SMBBMU holds rally in sympathy2 minutes ago
-
Protest in Kurram enters in 12th day against road closures12 minutes ago
-
Multan museum likely to open for public by June 3012 minutes ago
-
One-window counter provides relief to 267 applicants12 minutes ago
-
KTH gets modern Cath Lab12 minutes ago
-
Punjab to implement QR code system for arms licence verification12 minutes ago