Open Menu

Seminar Held To Mark World Osteoporosis Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Seminar held to mark World Osteoporosis Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The World Osteoporosis Day was commemorated by the Directorate of Women's Health Care Centre and Maternity Home, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The event aimed to raise awareness about osteoporosis prevention and management among students and faculty members. The Women Health Care Center and Maternity Home organized an informative seminar featuring expert lectures, and awareness campaigns in the video conference room of Khwaja Fareed Auditorium, Baghdad campus. Director of the Women's Health Care Center and Maternity Home Dr. Safeena Siddiq addressed this important issue of osteoporosis, which is increasing day by day among the women of all ages, leading to the risk of fractures. She highlighted its risk factors and symptoms and also put light on the measures of its prevention.

The seminar was attended by Associate Professor Dr. Samina Ejaz, Director sports Female Dr. Ambreen Maqsood, Medical Officer Dr. Sheema Sadia, Assistant Professor Computer Science Ishrat Hayat, a team of women's health care center and a number of students from different departments. The purpose of seminar was to educate participants on osteoporosis, its risk factors, symptoms, and treatment options, highlighting the importance of early detection, calcium and vitamin D supplementation, and regular exercise for maintaining strong bones. By promoting awareness and encouraging healthy lifestyle choices, the event empowered the university community to take proactive steps against osteoporosis and promote bone health.

Recent Stories

RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth i ..

RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024

12 minutes ago
 Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangla ..

Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military

22 minutes ago
 Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cu ..

Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi

27 minutes ago
 IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment app ..

IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal

27 minutes ago
 Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verif ..

Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses

33 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number onli ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..

42 minutes ago
GCAA issues first national regulation for certifyi ..

GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..

42 minutes ago
 Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola ..

Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan

44 minutes ago
 Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techni ..

Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube

58 minutes ago
 Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in P ..

Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering

1 hour ago
 e& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment c ..

E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly te ..

Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan