Seminar held to mark World Osteoporosis Day

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The World Osteoporosis Day was commemorated by the Directorate of Women's Health Care Centre and Maternity Home, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The event aimed to raise awareness about osteoporosis prevention and management among students and faculty members. The Women Health Care Center and Maternity Home organized an informative seminar featuring expert lectures, and awareness campaigns in the video conference room of Khwaja Fareed Auditorium, Baghdad campus. Director of the Women's Health Care Center and Maternity Home Dr. Safeena Siddiq addressed this important issue of osteoporosis, which is increasing day by day among the women of all ages, leading to the risk of fractures. She highlighted its risk factors and symptoms and also put light on the measures of its prevention.

The seminar was attended by Associate Professor Dr. Samina Ejaz, Director sports Female Dr. Ambreen Maqsood, Medical Officer Dr. Sheema Sadia, Assistant Professor Computer Science Ishrat Hayat, a team of women's health care center and a number of students from different departments. The purpose of seminar was to educate participants on osteoporosis, its risk factors, symptoms, and treatment options, highlighting the importance of early detection, calcium and vitamin D supplementation, and regular exercise for maintaining strong bones. By promoting awareness and encouraging healthy lifestyle choices, the event empowered the university community to take proactive steps against osteoporosis and promote bone health.