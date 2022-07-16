UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held To Mark World Population Day

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Seminar held to mark World Population Day

Population Welfare Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday arranged an awareness creating seminar in connection with World Population Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Population Welfare Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday arranged an awareness creating seminar in connection with World Population Day.

Addressing the event, speaker stressed measures to control population growth keeping in view increased mortality rate of mother and child due to poverty and health related issues.

They said that provincial government has initiated various programs to control population growth and reduced mortality rates of mothers and neonates.

They said that event was arranged to aware people about perils of increasing population and to give them orientation relating to the matter adding that qualified staff has been deputed in health facilities for awareness of people.

Later, a rally was carried out by population welfare department to mark World Population Day.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Population Welfare Event Government

Recent Stories

FCCI announces election schedule for 2022-23

FCCI announces election schedule for 2022-23

50 seconds ago
 Sindh Govt increases financial help for deceased m ..

Sindh Govt increases financial help for deceased miners

53 seconds ago
 Central control room established for Punjab by-pol ..

Central control room established for Punjab by-polls

54 seconds ago
 Prime Minister directs for preventive measures to ..

Prime Minister directs for preventive measures to stop spread of dengue

56 seconds ago
 Forest fires rage in scorching southwest Europe

Forest fires rage in scorching southwest Europe

7 minutes ago
 Tennis: Budapest WTA results

Tennis: Budapest WTA results

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.