Seminar held to mark World Population Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Population Welfare Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday arranged an awareness creating seminar in connection with World Population Day.

Addressing the event, speaker stressed measures to control population growth keeping in view increased mortality rate of mother and child due to poverty and health related issues.

They said that provincial government has initiated various programs to control population growth and reduced mortality rates of mothers and neonates.

They said that event was arranged to aware people about perils of increasing population and to give them orientation relating to the matter adding that qualified staff has been deputed in health facilities for awareness of people.

Later, a rally was carried out by population welfare department to mark World Population Day.