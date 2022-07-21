Seminar held to mark World Population Day

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 07:54 PM

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) arranged a seminar to mark the World Population Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ):The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) arranged a seminar to mark the World Population Day.

The Department of Rural Sociology and Population Welfare Department organised the seminar, which was presided over by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaiser Abbas Rind, former Social Sciences Dean Dr Ashfaq Maan, District Population Officer Atif Ali, Deputy Population Officer Tayyaba Azam and Muhammad Aslam Saqib from the Auqaf Department also spoke.

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the country was facing serious problems due to increasing population and shrinking resources. He said that the population of Bangladesh was higher than that of Pakistan. But, now Bangladesh has controlled the spread of population with the support of effective strategies and religious circles. He said that in 1951, the population of Pakistan was 33.7 million which has now exceeded to 220 million. He said that last year, Pakistan had to import more than 10 billion Dollars of food items, which is a matter of concern for an agricultural country.

He urged the Ulema and opinion leaders to convince the people about the negative impact of increasing population. He also urged the Shariat court to play their role in this regard for the welfare of country.

Qaiser Abbas Rind said that if the population of Pakistan continues to grow at same rate, the population of Pakistan will double in the next thirty-three years. He said that the district government was following comprehensive policies for the success of population welfare programs. He said the public cooperation was imperative to control the rapid increase in population. He said that a fast increase in the population was swallowing available resources at a high pace.

Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Maan said that UAF conducts seminars to create awareness. He said that problems like increasing food security and poverty can be reduced only by controlling population expansion.

Atif Ali said that the Population Department is taking all possible measures to control the population, for which they are running an awareness campaign.

