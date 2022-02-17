Seminar held to mark World Radio Day

The department of Media Studies and Directorate of Public Relation of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Thursday organized a seminar on World Radio Day at university auditorium

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The department of Media Studies and Directorate of Public Relation of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Thursday organized a seminar on World Radio Day at university auditorium.

Addressing on the occasion, Station Director Radio Pakistan Hyderabad, Ali Akbar Hingorjo said that radio itself is still own example and despite the arrival of hundreds of tv channels, the significance of Radio has not ever been reduced.

He said that we are trying to increase the efficiency by enhancing radio technology. Hingorjo said that radio is the only medium of communication that is playing a vital role in keeping abreast of current events including music.

He said that with the opening of score of FM Radio stations, transparent broadcast is reaching the listeners in a modern style, which is multiplying the role of radio in this advance time.

Deputy Director Information Zafar Ali Mangi said that in present era, FM Radio is proving more useful than Medium Wave. He said that it is misconception that numbers of Radio listeners have decreased while the factual position is that the number of Radio listeners is increasing day by day.

He was of the view that those away from the world of Radio feel that no one is listening radio, while the feedback of listeners reveal it is considerably multiplying.

In-charge Media Studies SBB University Dastar Chandio in his address said that Radio is great mean of communication in this modern era and it is also useful for purpose of teaching different languages to youths in spare time.

Lecturer Media Studies SBBU Nadeem Ahmed Dayo said that the importance of Radio has not diminished in any era but the positive role even during the calamities time cannot be denied even today. He said that Radio has crossed the milestone of live streaming and web desk.

Deputy Director Public Relations SBBU Kashif Noorani said that Radio is the only source of knowledge and intellectual exchange in today's World. He said that all mediums have their own taste but there is no substitute for the satisfaction of radio voice. Noorani said that radio itself is providing information about current situation in educational institutions as well as nourishing music lovers.

On the occasion the guests also met Vice Chancellor SBBU Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani.