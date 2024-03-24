Seminar held to mark world TB day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Deputy Director General CDC Sindh Dr Zulfiqar Dharejo has said that the objective of celebrating World TB day was to provide complete details about the symptoms, precautionary measures and complete treatment to people so that disease could be controlled.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by CDC Sindh-TB Control programme in a local hotel here on Saturday.

He said that in order to eradicate TB from society we all should have to play a effective role so that the next generation could be protected from fatal disease.

Senior Programme officer Dr. Salim Hussain Jatoi said that the reason behind increasing the ratio of TB in Pakistan was lack of awareness that is the reason Pakistan ranked at fifth number regarding TB patients while India stands first.

He said that if a TB patient could not get proper treatment, he would affect 10 people. Salim Kazmi further said that the Sindh Government was providing every possible assistance however with the support of NGOs, Media and Health department disease could be eliminated completely.

He said that in Sindh 410 diagnostic centres and treatment centres were established where treatment facilities were being provided to the patients free of cost. Later memorial shields were distributed among health workers and delivered excellent performance in the TB control programme.