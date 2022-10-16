UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held To Mobilise People About Importance Of Hand Washing

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Seminar held to mobilise people about importance of hand washing

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :A seminar was held in connection with global hand washing day (Oct -15) at Chak 5/RL sub Tehsil Rangpur to mobilise people to improve their washing hands habits.

The event was organized by Public Health Engineering department in collaboration with Doaba foundation.

Speaking on this occasion, Public Health Engineering Focal Person Muhammad Shehzad said that awareness campaign was launched about the usefulness and importance of hand washing to keep people safe from diseases.

He said that the typhoid disease was spreading now a days and main reason of it is not washing hands.

He urged the citizens to wash their hands to avert from typhoid and other diseases.

People should must wash hands especially before eating, after eating and using toilet.

Doaba Foundation coordinator Muhammad Yasir, said that the rural area was selected for the seminar because research has revealed that diseases are spreading more in rural areas and the main reason for this is the lack of hand washing by the residents.

He said that the positive results of the awareness campaign in rural areas will come soon.

Related Topics

Rangpur Event From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

34 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

4 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

13 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.