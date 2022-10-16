Seminar held to mobilise people about importance of hand washing

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :A seminar was held in connection with global hand washing day (Oct -15) at Chak 5/RL sub Tehsil Rangpur to mobilise people to improve their washing hands habits.

The event was organized by Public Health Engineering department in collaboration with Doaba foundation.

Speaking on this occasion, Public Health Engineering Focal Person Muhammad Shehzad said that awareness campaign was launched about the usefulness and importance of hand washing to keep people safe from diseases.

He said that the typhoid disease was spreading now a days and main reason of it is not washing hands.

He urged the citizens to wash their hands to avert from typhoid and other diseases.

People should must wash hands especially before eating, after eating and using toilet.

Doaba Foundation coordinator Muhammad Yasir, said that the rural area was selected for the seminar because research has revealed that diseases are spreading more in rural areas and the main reason for this is the lack of hand washing by the residents.

He said that the positive results of the awareness campaign in rural areas will come soon.