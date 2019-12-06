Seminar held to observe 16 days of activism against gender based violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Blue Veins in collaboration with Regional Directorate, Federal Ministry of Human Rights, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW), EVAW Alliance and National Action Coordination Group (NACG) here on Friday organized a seminar to observe 16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence.

In this event, an exhibition was also arranged where posters were showcased on the theme of "Combat Child Marriages".

Director Regional Directorate of Human Rights, Ministry of Human Rights Ghulam Ali said, "Gender-based violence doesn't just impact the well-being of individuals, societies and nations, It also affects economic stability. Considerable efforts are required to promote women and girls' autonomy and choice and to ensure the realization of the right of women and girls to a life free from violence".

Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment at Workplace Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ms. Rukhshanda Naz said, "Global estimates show that 1 in 3 women worldwide experiences either physical and/or sexual violence, mostly by a partner at some point in their lives. High incidence of gender-based violence and violence against women remains a major obstacle in the achievement of gender equality, empowerment of women, and sustainable development".

Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) Ms. Farzana said, "Child marriages are universal reality existing in all societies regardless of socio-economic status, culture or any other form of diversity.

The aim of this event is not only to raise awareness among people about the rights of women, but also uncover the importance to challenge cultures and practices that perpetuate gender inequalities and consequent abuse of women and children at personal and societal level".

Afsheen Zaman, representative of University of Peshawar Fine Arts Department appreciated all the candidates who have participated in poster competition.

She said, "Art has a central part to play in challenging the negative social norms that drive gender-based violence. Through the use of art, we can sensitize girls, parents, community members and local leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the dangers of gender-based discrimination and girl child rights abuses".

Women and girls' rights activist Qamar Naeem said violence against women and girls is rooted in gender-based discrimination and social norms and gender stereotypes that perpetuate such violence. He projected that the best way to end violence against women and girls is to prevent it from happening in the first place by addressing its root and structural causes. Educating and working with young boys and girls promoting respectful relationships and gender equality can combat gender based violence, he expressed.