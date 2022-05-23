Seminar held to pay tribute to Nawab Sadiq on his 56th death anniversary

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a seminar at the Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, Abbasia Campus on the occasion of the 56th death anniversary of the last ruler of the State of Bahawalpur, Mohsin-e-Pakistan His Highness Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi-V

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a seminar at the Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, Abbasia Campus on the occasion of the 56th death anniversary of the last ruler of the State of Bahawalpur, Mohsin-e-Pakistan His Highness Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi-V.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar was the Chief Guest. While addressing the event, Commissioner Bahawalpur said, he was very happy that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur paid homage to a humanitarian and education-friendly personality. He said that he had read a lot about Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi-V and the State of Bahawalpur but personally saw his services in practice.

He said"Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi-V is our national hero and we will try to increase the scope of his anniversary celebrations in the coming years. Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi-V is Mohsin of Pakistan and the great nations remember their benefactors." His Highness Crown Prince Nawab Bahawal Khan Abbasi said it was very welcome to pay tribute to the services of his elders by the administration of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi-V settled a large number of refugees from India in Bahawalpur after the partition of India and provided them with resources. Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi-V worked on economic prosperity including agriculture, livestock, health, education, recreation, and many others. He provided financial support to Pakistan after its formation and gave full support to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said he wanted to work closely with the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to highlight the life and services of Sadiq Dost. He is grateful to Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Vice-Chancellor worked hard to highlight the services of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi-V. He supported the Vice Chancellor's suggestion that the university would work on a documentary and series on the life and services of His Highness Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V. Sahibzada Usman Daud Abbasi said that contribution of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V in the welfare of people in terms of education, health, and agriculture development has no match.

Addressing the function, Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr.

Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi-V pays homage to his services. He established many educational and welfare institutions not only in Bahawalpur but also across the country, including the establishment of Jamia Abbasia. He was a far-sighted ruler who not only dedicated his state to Pakistan but also supported Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in running it after the establishment of Pakistan. He said the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has set up Sadiq Chair to pay homage to the services of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi-V and to further his efforts. We would also like to work on a documentary and serial on the life and services of His Highness Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi-V.

He said"We will spread the services of Mohsin Pakistan all over Pakistan so that people know what he has contributed to this country." Former parliamentarian Syed Tabish Alwari paid rich tribute to the great leader of Nawab of Bahawalpur Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi-V and said "It is very difficult to cover his services. I am happy that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is acknowledging the services of such benefactors of Pakistan and paying tribute to them."Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gilani briefed the participants in detail about the historic steps taken during the reign of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi-V while the steps taken by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for Nawab of Bahawalpur. Honorary Director Sadiq Chair Prof. Dr. Shahid Hassan Rizvi highlighted the establishment and aims and objectives of the Sadiq Chair of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Vice-Chancellor Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Bazdar Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Raheela Khalid Qureshi Chairperson Department of Arabic, Dr. Nasir Hameed Director Information Bahawalpur, Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil, Controller of Examinations Prof. Dr. Sajjad Ahmad Paracha, Dr. Muhammad Tahir, Deans, teachers and a large number of students participated.

At the end of the ceremony, the guests were also given honorary shields by the university.