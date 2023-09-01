Seminar held to pay tributes to Ali Geelani on his martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Speakers at a seminar on Friday paid tributes to iconic Kashmiri leader, late Syed Ali Shah Geelani on his second martyrdom anniversary.

The seminar was organized by the Institute for Dialogue, Development, and Diplomatic Studies (IDDDS) at Scholars school of Sciences and Information Technology Muzaffarabad, according to a press statement received here.

The seminar was attended by Director of IDDDS, Dr. Waleed Rasool, Chairman of Scholars School, IftikharKazmi, management, students, scholars, dignitaries, and community members.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Waleed Rasool said, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, a towering political leader and unwavering champion of the Kashmiri cause, left an indelible mark on the socio-political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, Geelani's commitment to self-determination earned him admiration locally and globally, adding his life embodied decades of unwavering dedication to Kashmiri rights.

Geelani was a passionate advocate for self-determination, tirelessly striving to bring the Kashmir issue to the world stage, believing in the people of Jammu and Kashmir determining their political destiny.

Throughout his journey, Geelani fervently championed justice, equality, and human rights, advocating for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. His legacy resonates with a call for unity among the people of Kashmir.

The seminar provided a platform for participants to explore Geelani's enduring legacy and profound influence on the Kashmiris' struggle.

Speaking on the occasion IDDDS Representatives, Parvaiz Ah Khan and Iftikhar Kazmi highlighted the importance of acknowledging the pivotal role played by Syed Ali Shah Geelani in shaping the political landscape of Kashmir.