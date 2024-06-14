Seminar held to promote awareness on nuclear safety

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A one day seminar on 'Knowledge Sharing with women in Nuclear Safety and Nuclear Security' was arranged here to promote awareness on nuclear safety and security.

The event was organized by Women in Nuclear Pakistan Chapter (WiN-Pakistan), Pakistan Nuclear Society (PNS), and Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

The event was aimed at providing a common forum of information exchange, sharing awareness on nuclear safety and nuclear security, and knowledge transfer for the young females perusing career in this field.

The event was inaugurated by Former Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Dr. Ansar Parvez (HI) and attended by around hundred female officers.

President Win- Pakistan Chapter, Dr. Shazia Fatima highlighted the activities of chapter carried out nationally and internationally.

She appreciated the support of Pakistan Nuclear Society, Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority and Pakistan Science Foundation in that regard.

The event was comprised over two main session including Plenary session and technical session.

In plenary session, senior female officers who have served on leading positions or currently serving on leading positions in different capacities related to nuclear safety and nuclear security shared their career experiences.

In technical session, presenters covered human resource and professional development for women in nuclear, gender inclusion in organization setups and role of women in safety assessments.

Considering the existing and future challenges of nuclear safety and nuclear security, the opportunities for women in nuclear have also been covered.

Globally there exist 57 country Chapters of Women in Nuclear (as reported on WiN Global Website) which promote gender diversity, gender gap balance in organizational setups, climate change and energy crises, and allied field of nuclear.

Pakistan is participating in WiN Global activities since 1992. The formal structure of the chapter is defined through first volunteer election conducted by Pakistan nuclear society in July 2023. Within a year WIN-Pakistan got recognition nationally and internationally.

The chapter is committed to have stronger ties with WIN-IAEA and WIN-Global through established point of contacts.

Through this seminar, WIN-Pakistan have been suggested to reach out to women working in remote areas in nuclear sectors and building stronger relations with other existing chapters regionally and globally.

The forum has also been suggested to conduct of sessions based on specific topics (i.e. women in nuclear medicine, nuclear operation, nuclear management etc.), initiation of mentorship programs and inclusion of staff and non-technical members in chapter.