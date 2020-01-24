UrduPoint.com
Seminar Held To Raise Awareness For Peace, Good Citizenship

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:20 PM

The Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED) Friday organized a seminar to raise awareness and advocacy for peace and good citizenship among education managers and school teachers in order to curb extremism and violence and promote peace, harmony and tranquility in the social fabric of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Quaid-e-Azam academy for Educational Development (QAED) Friday organized a seminar to raise awareness and advocacy for peace and good citizenship among education managers and school teachers in order to curb extremism and violence and promote peace, harmony and tranquility in the social fabric of the country.

The seminar titled 'Role of Education Managers, Teachers in Narrative Building: Citizenship and Peace Building to Curb Extremism and Violence from Society' was held under the Maimaran-e-Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan, said a press release received here.

QAED Punjab Director General Ahmad Khawar Shahzad delivered the inaugural address and presented different ideas contextualizing the fifth generation war strategies waged by the foes of Pakistan.

Lt Gen (r) Ashraf Saleem, Lt Gen (r) Ghulam Mustufa, Vice Chancellor Lahore Garrison University Major General (r) Obaid Bin Zaid Zakaria, Brig Yasub Ali Dogar, IRI Director General Prof Zia-ul-Haq, Ejaz Aslam, Prof Nauman Amjad and Dr Khalid Mahmood Tariq from Ministry of Defence were prominent among those who attended the event and spoke on the occasion. A large number of intellectuals, scholars, education leaders and school teachers attended the event.

On the occasion, Major General (r) Obaid Bin Zakria inaugurated the 'Research and Publication Center'.

Lt Gen (r) Ghulam Mustufa launched Annual Report 2018-19 while Lt Gen (r) Aslam Saleem inaugurated the newly constructed mosque at the QAED Punjab.

In his speech, QAED Director General Khawar Shahzad expressed that the event was part of a series of seminars held under the umbrella of Paigham-e-Pakistan. He explained that the Annual Report 2018-19 encapsulates entire information about all projects and plans being run by the QAED Punjab. The publication of the annual report is in itself a ground-breaking step on the part of the QAED, he said, adding that the overarching report covers the operational side of all the wings of the QAED.

Other speakers appreciated endeavors of Khawar Shahzad for taking initiative to establish the research center as well as publication of annual report, which they said will enhance academic excellence at the QAED.

At the end of the ceremony, commemorative shields were presented to the eminent participants by IRI DG Dr Zia-ul-Haq and QAED DG Khawar Shahzad.

The QAED Punjab is a premier training institution for the professional development of more than 0.4 million human resource of Punjab School Education Department. It is committed to ensure quality education in public schools in the province through need-based professional development of teachers and education managers.

