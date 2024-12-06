Seminar held to raise awareness on HIV, Hepatitis, Thalassemia

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) On the occasion of World AIDS Day 2024, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Integrated HIV, Hepatitis, and Thalassemia Control Program, in collaboration with UNICEF, organized an awareness seminar aimed at promoting understanding of HIV, reducing social stigma associated with the disease, and fostering a supportive environment for those affected.

The seminar featured prominent speakers, including KP Director General Health Dr Saleem Khan, UNICEF KP Chief Radek, Head of UNICEF Health Team Dr Inamullah Khan, UNAIDS Country Head for Pakistan and Afghanistan Trebble Chikoko, UNAIDS Strategic Advisor Dr Rajwal, and Project Director of the Integrated HIV, Hepatitis, and Thalassemia Control Program Dr Tariq Hayat.

The participants underscored the importance of addressing both health and social challenges linked to HIV.

They highlighted the need for collective efforts to safeguard the rights of individuals living with HIV and to eliminate discrimination.

During the seminar, attendees pledged to work towards a future free from the stigma associated with HIV and to ensure the protection of health rights for all, without any discrimination.

The event marked a significant step towards raising awareness and fostering an inclusive and understanding society for individuals affected by HIV.

APP/adi