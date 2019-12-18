UrduPoint.com
Seminar Held To Raise Awareness On Laws Preventing Under-age Marriages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:53 PM

Seminar held to raise awareness on laws preventing under-age marriages

The Women Development Department Shaheed Benazirabad organized an awareness seminar to sensitize the students about law preventing underage marriages at Government Girls High School Gharibabad

NAWABSHAH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Women Development Department Shaheed Benazirabad organized an awareness seminar to sensitize the students about law preventing underage marriages at Government Girls High School Gharibabad.

Addressing the seminar, Deputy Director WDD, Naseem Hassan Mastoi said that Sindh Child Marriage Act 2014 declared underage marriages illegal and marriage of children before attaining age of 18 year is a crime under the law.

Purpose of the seminar was to educate young girls about their rights as children's underage marriages are raising many social problems besides health of women and children, she said adding that parents, Nikah solemnizer and their facilitators involved in the marriage of underage children would be sentenced to imprisonment and penalties.

She stressed to students that wherever a minor was getting married, an immediate information be given to Woman Development Department or the police to initiate action.

The seminar was also addressed by Principal of Government Girls High School, Gharibabad Gulnaz Bhatti, Urooj Sindhu, Sonia and other speakers. They said that girls under the age of 18 face difficulties in married life due to lack of awareness and younger age.

Speakers said that due to the deterioration of the situation, we all have to play a role in preventing young marriages as well as educating young people especially girls.

On this occasion school students delivered speeches on the damages of underage marriages and presented tablos.

Later certificates and trophies were awarded to students on best performance.

