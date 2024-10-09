Seminar held to raise public awareness on climate change

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The district administration held a seminar as part of climate change awareness week at the Gomal University’s education and Research Department, City Campus here on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi was the chief guest, while Professor Dr Jamil Khan delivered a detailed briefing on the impacts of climate change and potential solutions.

A large number of faculty members and students from Gomal University attended and engaged in discussions on various issues.

Addressing the seminar, AC Ishaq Abbasi said hat Pakistan faced numerous challenges due to climate change, including population growth, flooding, and deforestation.

He urged people to participate in tree-planting campaigns to successfully tackle climate change-related issues. He also emphasized the responsible use of resources.

Professor Jameel Khan educated participants about the complexities of climate change and strategies to address them, while faculty members also shared their views.

He also stressed the need for collective efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change and in this regard he added public cooperation played a vital role.