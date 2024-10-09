Open Menu

Seminar Held To Raise Public Awareness On Climate Change

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Seminar held to raise public awareness on climate change

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The district administration held a seminar as part of climate change awareness week at the Gomal University’s education and Research Department, City Campus here on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi was the chief guest, while Professor Dr Jamil Khan delivered a detailed briefing on the impacts of climate change and potential solutions.

A large number of faculty members and students from Gomal University attended and engaged in discussions on various issues.

Addressing the seminar, AC Ishaq Abbasi said hat Pakistan faced numerous challenges due to climate change, including population growth, flooding, and deforestation.

He urged people to participate in tree-planting campaigns to successfully tackle climate change-related issues. He also emphasized the responsible use of resources.

Professor Jameel Khan educated participants about the complexities of climate change and strategies to address them, while faculty members also shared their views.

He also stressed the need for collective efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change and in this regard he added public cooperation played a vital role.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Gomal From

Recent Stories

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

52 minutes ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

1 hour ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

2 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

3 hours ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

3 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

3 hours ago
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

3 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

4 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

5 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

5 hours ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

5 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan