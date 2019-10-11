UrduPoint.com
Seminar Held To Save Youth From Drug Abuse In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:55 PM

Seminar held to save youth from drug abuse in Faisalabad

A seminar was held to create awareness among youth to save their lives from drug addiction, held here at Government Girls High School, Nisar Colony on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) -:A seminar was held to create awareness among youth to save their lives from drug addiction, held here at Government Girls High school, Nisar Colony on Friday.

Medical Social Officer Drug Abuse, DHQ hospital Rabia Khalid said this while addressing the seminar.

Anti-narcotics force Inspector Muhammad Ali, General Secretary Anjuman Anti-narcotics Muhammad Anwar Khan, psychologist Ghulam Mustafa Niazi, Principal, teachers and students were present in the seminar.

She said that it was the responsibility of every person to save the youth from drug abuse. "Our religion forbade us from such activities", she added.

Medical Social Officer urged the students to focus on their education and also forbade their near and dears from this curse.

Psychologist Ghulam Mustafa said that a rehabilitation centre was functional at DHQ hospital.

