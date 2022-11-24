Seminar held to save youth from narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :A seminar to save the young generation from narcotics was held at Government Graduate College, Tandlianwala, on Thursday.

Assistant Director Anti-Narcotics Force Salman Hundal was the chief guest while Anjuman Anit-Narcotics General Secretary Anwar Khan, President Muhammad Pervez, Principal Dr Amjad Attique and a large number of students attended the seminar.

Salman Hundal said collective efforts were needed to complete eradication of narcotics from the society, adding that teachers and parents as well as the society should play theiractive role to save the youth from drugs.

He urged the students to focus on their education for their bright future.