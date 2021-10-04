Seminar held to sensitize policemen about human rights

Islamabad police in collaboration with International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) organized a seminar with the purpose to sensitize policemen about human rights and ensure easy access to justice

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021) Islamabad police in collaboration with International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) organized a seminar with the purpose to sensitize policemen about human rights and ensure easy access to justice.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, the seminar ‘ Protection of Human Rights under Access to Justice’ was held at police line headquarters which was attended among others by DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, AIG (Establishment) Naveed Atif, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur Rehman, SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad Omer Khan, SP (Traffic) Sarfaraz Virk, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sardar Ilyas Khan, the officials of ICRC, members of Conciliatory Committees and civil society and large number of policemen.

DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil said that our religion teaches to respect rights of others and guarantees protection to life and property of the citizens. He said that Constitution of Pakistan also stresses to respect and ensure human rights and the purpose of this seminar is to sensitize law enforcers about rights of others.



Islamabad police, spearheaded by IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, has taken several measures to for protection of human rights which includes setting up gender protection unit, helpline 8090, as well as conciliatory committees and holding open kutcheries.

He said that all out efforts are being made for resolving public complaints on priority especially related to domestic violence, sexual harassment, child abuse and civil nature.

Mr. Kamran Adil said that several refresher courses are being arranged by Islamabad police and the purpose is to improve professionalism of the force.

Earlier, President ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas and others addressed the participants and lauded the efforts of IGP Islamabad for making police as a true professional force. They said that it is good omen that Islamabad police is promoting community policing and efforts are being made to improve policing culture.

In the end, a representative of ICRC Karran Yuki presented shield to chief guest and other senior police officials.