Seminar highlights adverse effects of illegal mining on environment

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Director COMSATS University Abbottabad Campus Professor Dr Muhammad Maroof Shah Monday underlined the need to strengthen institutions responsible for enforcing laws and improve monitoring mechanisms to lessen the negative impact of illegal mining on the environment.

He expressed these views while addressing a day-long seminar titled "The role of geosciences in the mining industry" organized by the Varsity here.

The director asserted that illegal mining in Pakistan has caused significant environmental degradation and imbalances, affecting natural resources, including minerals like coal, copper, gold, and precious stones.

He further pointed out that the adverse effects of illegal mining include deforestation, water pollution, land degradation, air pollution, disruption of wildlife and ecosystems, and social implications.

To mitigate the detrimental effects of illegal mining on the environment, Professor Dr Maroof Shah stressed the importance of empowering law enforcement agencies, enhancing monitoring procedures, and promoting sustainable mining practices.

He called for stringent regulations, effective governance, and public awareness campaigns to protect the environment and communities affected by illegal mining activities.

Experts from the mining industry and academic institutions attending the seminar acknowledged the crucial role of Geo-Sciences in Pakistan's mining sector.

They highlighted that Geo-Sciences provide valuable insights and technical skills essential for responsible mining practices.

The speakers also emphasized the need to learn from the experiences of other countries instead of reinventing the wheel, to effectively restore health and safety standards in Pakistan's mining industry.

Professor Dr Maroof Shah also encouraged students to combine formal education with practical training and engage in projects that aim to eliminate the gap between the mining industry and educational institutions.

He highlighted that this collaborative approach would provide Geo-Sciences students with paid internships and practical exposure, ultimately benefiting the industry and contributing to a sustainable mining sector in Pakistan.

The industrial partners pledged to offer paid internships to Geo-Sciences students in the upcoming research phases.

Dr Javed Iqbal Tanoli, Assistant Professor in the Department of Geo-Sciences, distributed souvenirs to the guests during the seminar.