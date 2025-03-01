Seminar Highlights Emergency Preparedness
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) A seminar was organised at the District Council Hall Gujrat, on the occasion of World Civil Defence Day, with Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk, participating as the chief guest.
Civil Defence Officer Gujrat Ashfaq Ahmed, along with officers from various departments, civil defence volunteers, students, and a large number of citizens, attended the event.
Addressing the seminar, Deputy Commissioner Virk highlighted the crucial role of civil defence in safeguarding lives during emergencies. He commended the dedication of civil defence volunteers, emphasising their vital contributions not only during natural disasters but also in other crisis situations.
He stressed the importance of organizing such seminars and training workshops to raise public awareness and equip individuals with essential skills to handle emergencies effectively. He further stated that modern training is being provided to civil defense volunteers to enhance their capability in offering timely assistance.
The event underscored the significance of civil defense preparedness in ensuring public safety and resilience against unforeseen calamities.
