Seminar highlights family planning from perspective of Islam

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :District Welfare Department in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) organized a seminar to highlight the importance of family planning from the perspective of islam.

Scholars and religious leaders at the e-library of Faisal Stadium expressed views as the population was increasing day by day.

Chairman of local Ulema and Mashaikh Committee Abdul Mabood Azad with District Officer Farzana Kausar in their keynote speech urged participants to play a vital role in nurturing the importance of family planning in society.

They said the high population caused socioeconomic problems. It's high time to balance the family size amid given resources, they said.

They said the speed at which the population was increasing might finally collapse the economy.

It was our responsibility to make the people aware of the significance of family planning, they held.

Deputy District Population Welfare Officer Muhammad Nasir said on the occasion that a prosperous society could be formed only by the balance of resources.