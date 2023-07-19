Open Menu

Seminar Highlights Family Planning From Perspective Of Islam

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Seminar highlights family planning from perspective of Islam

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :District Welfare Department in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) organized a seminar to highlight the importance of family planning from the perspective of islam.

Scholars and religious leaders at the e-library of Faisal Stadium expressed views as the population was increasing day by day.

Chairman of local Ulema and Mashaikh Committee Abdul Mabood Azad with District Officer Farzana Kausar in their keynote speech urged participants to play a vital role in nurturing the importance of family planning in society.

They said the high population caused socioeconomic problems. It's high time to balance the family size amid given resources, they said.

They said the speed at which the population was increasing might finally collapse the economy.

It was our responsibility to make the people aware of the significance of family planning, they held.

Deputy District Population Welfare Officer Muhammad Nasir said on the occasion that a prosperous society could be formed only by the balance of resources.

Related Topics

United Nations Population Welfare Nasir Family From

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Chivalrous Knight 2&#03 ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Chivalrous Knight 2&#039; highlights humanitarian bon ..

13 minutes ago
 Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability ..

Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

3 hours ago
 DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distributi ..

DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distribution power division complex

3 hours ago
 DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for i ..

DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for its commitment to inclusive tra ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framew ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framework for RTA

4 hours ago
Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consul ..

Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consultation

4 hours ago
 Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats ..

Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats 1,220 Sudanese refugees since ..

4 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sh ..

Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sharjah’s megaproject, Masaar

5 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan