Seminar Highlights Importance Of Leadership, Ethics, Research In Health Sector
Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 06:51 PM
The health sector is not limited to treatment alone but must be guided by leadership, ethical values, research, and a scientific approach, said renowned medical expert, teacher, researcher, and former caretaker health minister, Prof. Dr. Javed Akram
He was addressing a seminar titled “Leadership in Health” as guest of honor at Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC) on Friday. The event, presided over by AMC/PGMI Principal Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal, aimed to promote leadership skills and medical research among young doctors.
Prof. Javed Akram urged upcoming medical professionals to treat patients with empathy and humanity, integrating research and education into their daily practice. Sharing experiences from epidemic response, healthcare policy-making, and field leadership, he inspired the audience with real-life examples.
Highlighting the broader role of leadership in healthcare, Prof. Farooq Afzal said it is rooted in vision, ethics, and evidence-based decision-making rather than mere administration.
He stressed that research should be an essential part of young doctors’ careers to address modern medical challenges, adding that AMC’s mission is to train future leaders as well as skilled physicians.
A vibrant Q&A session followed, with participants showing strong interest in research and leadership development. The seminar drew a large audience of faculty members, young doctors, nursing staff, and students, who termed the event highly beneficial for the medical profession.
Prominent attendees included Prof. Nudrat Sohail, Prof. Faryad Hussain (MS), Prof. Amna Ahsan Cheema, Prof. Atif Shehzad, Prof. Shandana Tariq, Prof. Jodat Saleem, Prof. Mian Hanif, Prof. Nighat Haroon, Prof. Tayabba Gul, Prof. Farhan Rasheed, Principal Nursing College Rubina Inam, Dr. Abdul Aziz, Dr. Nadia Arshad, and other faculty and nursing instructors.
On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal, along with faculty members, presented a souvenir shield to Prof. Dr. Javed Akram in recognition of his contributions to the health sector.
