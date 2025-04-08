Open Menu

Seminar Highlights Issues Related To Overpopulation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Seminar highlights issues related to overpopulation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A youth conference was organized at Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur under the auspices of the District Population Welfare Office, aiming to educate young people about the issues arising from the rapidly growing population.

Deputy Director Colleges Bahawalpur Professor Muhammad Tasleem Alam was the chief guest at the seminar, while Principal Government Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur Professor Dr. Muhammad Imran Arshad and District Population Welfare Officer Bahawalpur Syed Zeeshan Arif were the guests of honor. Deputy Director Colleges Bahawalpur Professor Muhammad Tasleem Alam said that Pakistan's population is increasing rapidly, leading to problems such as unemployment, lack of housing facilities, lack of educational facilities, unbalanced diets, reduced healthcare facilities, and inflation.

He emphasized the importance of making young people aware of these issues because they will face even more problems in the future. He urged that efforts should be made now to reduce the population.

The Principal of S.E College stated that if population statistics are collected accurately, it will be easier to plan for solutions. The District Population Welfare Officer Bahawalpur said that a balance between the population and resources is a guarantee of a healthy life and a prosperous future. Other speakers at the conference said that overpopulation creates problems and makes it difficult to achieve quality education, which is the right of every person. Therefore, the concept of a balanced family needs to be promoted and adopted for a better quality of life, they added.

Recent Stories

AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financi ..

AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financial market integration

20 minutes ago

Al Hammadi doubles paragliding gold, secures UAE’s third title at Gulf Beach G ..

20 minutes ago
 Global financial leaders discuss future of financi ..

Global financial leaders discuss future of financial governance at AIM Investmen ..

20 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fract ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fractional Sukuk trading for retail ..

36 minutes ago
 Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink ..

Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink C75x, claimed to be the perfe ..

53 minutes ago
Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to ..

Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to choose one role

59 minutes ago
 vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate A ..

Vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate All-Rounder for Power, Performa ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengt ..

Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation

1 hour ago
 Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punj ..

Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punjab

1 hour ago
 OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ..

OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!

1 hour ago
 UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities ..

UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities worldwide

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan