Seminar highlights issues related to overpopulation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A youth conference was organized at Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur under the auspices of the District Population Welfare Office, aiming to educate young people about the issues arising from the rapidly growing population.

Deputy Director Colleges Bahawalpur Professor Muhammad Tasleem Alam was the chief guest at the seminar, while Principal Government Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur Professor Dr. Muhammad Imran Arshad and District Population Welfare Officer Bahawalpur Syed Zeeshan Arif were the guests of honor. Deputy Director Colleges Bahawalpur Professor Muhammad Tasleem Alam said that Pakistan's population is increasing rapidly, leading to problems such as unemployment, lack of housing facilities, lack of educational facilities, unbalanced diets, reduced healthcare facilities, and inflation.

He emphasized the importance of making young people aware of these issues because they will face even more problems in the future. He urged that efforts should be made now to reduce the population.

The Principal of S.E College stated that if population statistics are collected accurately, it will be easier to plan for solutions. The District Population Welfare Officer Bahawalpur said that a balance between the population and resources is a guarantee of a healthy life and a prosperous future. Other speakers at the conference said that overpopulation creates problems and makes it difficult to achieve quality education, which is the right of every person. Therefore, the concept of a balanced family needs to be promoted and adopted for a better quality of life, they added.