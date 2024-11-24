Open Menu

Seminar Highlights Need For Balancing Population, Resources In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) A one-day seminar titled “Balance Between Population and Resources” was organized by the Population Welfare Department in Abbottabad which was attended by the Director General of the Population Welfare Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the seminar, speakers stressed the growing pressures on natural resources, including land, water, energy, and food, due to rapid population growth. They warned that unchecked growth adversely affects economic progress, quality of

life, and environmental stability.

The seminar highlighted family planning as a key solution to optimizing resource use and improving living standards. Public education on the consequences of overpopulation was identified as essential, with suggestions to integrate topics like environmental protection, resource importance, and responsible family behavior into educational curricula.

Speakers pointed out the environmental challenges linked to population imbalance, such as deforestation, pollution, and climate change. They underlined that aligning population growth with resource availability is crucial to safeguarding the environment for future generations.

The Population Welfare Department’s initiatives, including awareness campaigns and expert-led seminars, were praised as positive steps towards promoting public understanding of this national priority. The seminar concluded with a call for collaborative efforts, emphasizing that both governmental policies and active public participation are essential to achieving a balanced, self-sufficient, and prosperous nation.

