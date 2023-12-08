Open Menu

Seminar Highlights Need For Continuous Awareness, Proactive Measures Against Corruption

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Seminar highlights need for continuous awareness, proactive measures against corruption

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa collaboratively hosted a seminar titled 'Corruption is Catalyst for Economic Disparity' at Nishtar Hall here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa collaboratively hosted a seminar titled 'Corruption is Catalyst for Economic Disparity' at Nishtar Hall here Friday.

The event was attended by Caretaker Chief Minister KP Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah as the chief guest besides Minister of Information and Public Relations, Barrister Firoze Jamal Shah Kakakhel and other cabinet members.

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Pakistan, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Chief Secretary KP Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, DG NAB KP Waqar Ahmed Chauhan, Director Anti-Corruption Establishment KP Arif Yousafzai, Senior Anchor Person Saleem Safi, Former Secretary Arifin Khan and Director NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shed light on various strategies to curb corruption.

The DG NAB KP underscored critical importance of public awareness and anti-corruption preventive measures in fight against corruption.

He expressed the commitment to create a conducive environment where citizens would actively participate in eradication of corruption without fear.

He commended the Information and Public Relations Department for its positive role in raising awareness against corruption.

He lauded efforts of Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel in informing the public about illegal real estate schemes during the recent months. Emphasizing the collective responsibility, he urged all stakeholders including government officials, civil society and public to actively contribute to achieve a corruption-free society.

The seminar concluded with a strong reiteration of NAB's determination to eradicate corruption and a call for unified efforts in building a transparent and corruption-free society.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Civil Society Jamal Shah Event All Government Cabinet CII Saleem Safi

Recent Stories

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Communication and Works Dept ..

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaug ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates transformation of Safar ..

4 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali terms ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali terms corruption reason behind coun ..

4 minutes ago
 Family hospitalised after taking toxic food

Family hospitalised after taking toxic food

4 minutes ago
 Two killed over old enmity

Two killed over old enmity

4 minutes ago
 Aliens not allowed to take part in Pakistan’s po ..

Aliens not allowed to take part in Pakistan’s politics: Caretaker Minister for ..

4 minutes ago
Secretary SED visits education institutions to ass ..

Secretary SED visits education institutions to assess kitchen gardening in schoo ..

4 minutes ago
 2-day water festival, technological fair concludes

2-day water festival, technological fair concludes

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar felic ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar felicitates SAARC member states on ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan issues visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for ..

Pakistan issues visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for visit to Shadani Darbar, Sind ..

10 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman calls for measures, accountability a ..

Sherry Rehman calls for measures, accountability at COP 28; blames inaction for ..

10 minutes ago
 Defence car accident: ATC confirms interim bail of ..

Defence car accident: ATC confirms interim bail of underage driver's father

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan