Seminar highlights need for continuous awareness, proactive measures against corruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa collaboratively hosted a seminar titled 'Corruption is Catalyst for Economic Disparity' at Nishtar Hall here Friday.

The event was attended by Caretaker Chief Minister KP Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah as the chief guest besides Minister of Information and Public Relations, Barrister Firoze Jamal Shah Kakakhel and other cabinet members.

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Pakistan, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Chief Secretary KP Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, DG NAB KP Waqar Ahmed Chauhan, Director Anti-Corruption Establishment KP Arif Yousafzai, Senior Anchor Person Saleem Safi, Former Secretary Arifin Khan and Director NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shed light on various strategies to curb corruption.

The DG NAB KP underscored critical importance of public awareness and anti-corruption preventive measures in fight against corruption.

He expressed the commitment to create a conducive environment where citizens would actively participate in eradication of corruption without fear.

He commended the Information and Public Relations Department for its positive role in raising awareness against corruption.

He lauded efforts of Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel in informing the public about illegal real estate schemes during the recent months. Emphasizing the collective responsibility, he urged all stakeholders including government officials, civil society and public to actively contribute to achieve a corruption-free society.

The seminar concluded with a strong reiteration of NAB's determination to eradicate corruption and a call for unified efforts in building a transparent and corruption-free society.

