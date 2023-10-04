Open Menu

Seminar Highlights Workplace Harassment, Protection Of Rights

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Seminar highlights workplace harassment, protection of rights

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and UNICEF on Wednesday arranged a seminar to aware people of harassment at workplaces and protection of rights

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and UNICEF on Wednesday arranged a seminar to aware people of harassment at workplaces and protection of rights.

Addressing the seminar, Project Director PDMA, Syed Musawar Gilani said that harassment is a hostile attitude that can be prevented by devising a policy and consensus at the private and public sector level.

He said that the department should adopt a result-oriented policy and prepare a set of procedures to provide help to victims of harassment.

He also stressed participants of the seminar to aware women of their rights and provide them guidance to register complaints about harassment. He said that harassment complaints can be registered on 1700, the toll-free number of PDMA.

Related Topics

Women

Recent Stories

SFA, SSWMB to start project for recycling of left ..

SFA, SSWMB to start project for recycling of left over food items

4 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: LHC issues notice on bail petition ..

May-9 violence: LHC issues notice on bail petitions of Khadija Shah in two cases

4 minutes ago
 PML-N candidate for MPA involves in electricity th ..

PML-N candidate for MPA involves in electricity theft: LESCO

4 minutes ago
 Rs 3.86 bln recovered during raids this year: FIA

Rs 3.86 bln recovered during raids this year: FIA

4 minutes ago
 Religious scholar calls for curbing smuggling and ..

Religious scholar calls for curbing smuggling and leakages to improve the econom ..

6 minutes ago
 Poor sleep may increase risk of hypertension in wo ..

Poor sleep may increase risk of hypertension in women

7 minutes ago
Peace essential for promotion of economic activiti ..

Peace essential for promotion of economic activities: Commissioner

6 minutes ago
 GB govt allocates funds for missing facilities in ..

GB govt allocates funds for missing facilities in schools

6 minutes ago
 FTO launches countrywide survey for business-frien ..

FTO launches countrywide survey for business-friendly tax reforms: Dr Fayyaz Ran ..

6 minutes ago
 IUB, PHA to work together for beautification of ci ..

IUB, PHA to work together for beautification of city

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt implements green color medicine p ..

Balochistan govt implements green color medicine packing

6 minutes ago
 Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venic ..

Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan