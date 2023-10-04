Seminar highlights workplace harassment, protection of rights

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and UNICEF on Wednesday arranged a seminar to aware people of harassment at workplaces and protection of rights

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and UNICEF on Wednesday arranged a seminar to aware people of harassment at workplaces and protection of rights.

Addressing the seminar, Project Director PDMA, Syed Musawar Gilani said that harassment is a hostile attitude that can be prevented by devising a policy and consensus at the private and public sector level.

He said that the department should adopt a result-oriented policy and prepare a set of procedures to provide help to victims of harassment.

He also stressed participants of the seminar to aware women of their rights and provide them guidance to register complaints about harassment. He said that harassment complaints can be registered on 1700, the toll-free number of PDMA.