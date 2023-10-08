Open Menu

Seminar Highlights Youth's Crucial Role In Democracy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Seminar highlights youth's crucial role in democracy

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) District Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Khalid Hussain Lund has emphasized the pivotal role of youth in shaping the nation's future.

He was addressing at the insightful one-day seminar organized by the District Election Commission at Government Quaid Millat High school here Sunday. The seminar was aimed to underscore the significance of voting.

Khalid Hussain urged the young generation to step forward and actively engage in strengthening democracy.

He emphasized that the voter registration phase was currently underway in preparation for the 2024 general elections.

He called upon the citizens to ensure their Names on the voter list, enabling them to exercise their valuable right to vote on Election Day.

By participating in the electoral process and selecting their representatives, the citizens can contribute to the formation of a robust and vibrant democracy, he added.

Khalid Hussain concluded by emphasizing that citizens' votes can amplify their communities' legitimate concerns, making their voices heard in the highest echelons of government.

SHR/378

