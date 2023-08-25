Open Menu

Seminar Illuminate Path To Digital Research Excellence

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Seminar illuminate path to digital research excellence

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), in collaboration with the Pakistan Scientific & Technological Information Centre (PASTIC), on Friday organized a seminar aimed at highlighting the transformative impact of digital repositories on enhancing the accessibility and visibility of research conducted within Pakistan's academic landscape.

A one-day seminar titled "National Digital Archive of Research Published in Pakistan Journals" served as a significant platform for the exchange of ideas and insights regarding the rapidly expanding digital archive of research publications in Pakistan.

The event featured illuminating discussions on the National Digital Archive of Research Published in Pakistan Journals, shedding light on its pivotal role in promoting indigenous scholarly content. Participants gained valuable insights into the future of academic publishing and how digital archives are shaping research accessibility, providing researchers and scholars with unprecedented opportunities.

The distinguished attendees included Meritorious Prof. Dr. Syed Nadeem Haider Bukhari, Director of PASTIC Islamabad Muhammad Ghazi Jhakhrani, who graced the occasion as the keynote speaker.

Dr. Abdul Rauf Janjua, Director of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) at UAJK, played a pivotal role in orchestrating and coordinating the seminar.

The seminar attracted a notable audience, including Chief Editors, Editors, Assistant Editors, and esteemed faculty members from the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, AJK Medical College, and representatives from the partner institution, PASTIC and other organizations.

The seminar also provided a robust platform for networking and collaboration among academia and research institutions, emphasizing the importance of working together to advance knowledge sharing.

Dr. Abdul Rauf Janjua, Director of ORIC-UAJK, expressed his gratitude to all participants for their active involvement, making this seminar a resounding success. He underscored that it is through such collaborative endeavours that we can further the cause of research and academic excellence.

The National Digital Archive of Scientific Journals, as showcased during this seminar, is committed to promoting indigenous scholarly content by developing a national repository of research published in scientific journals across Pakistan.

It provides a national platform for scientific journal publishers, IT infrastructure support for journal automation, financial and technical support for journal digitization, and capacity building for journal publishers and the scientific community.

