Open Menu

Seminar In Abbottabad Emphasizes Solidarity, National Defense

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Seminar in Abbottabad emphasizes solidarity, national defense

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Entire nation, in unison with its religious leadership, stands firmly behind the military. These views were expressed by the speakers while addressing a grand seminar titled "Solidarity with the Armed Forces and Defense of Pakistan", organized at the Abbottabad Press Club under the auspices of Ittehad Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan.

They praised the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force for playing a vital role in protecting the country’s honor and sovereignty, calling their contributions a shining chapter in the nation’s history.

The event was marked by dignity and splendor and brought together a diverse array of participants, including representatives of all religious schools of thought, leaders of political and religious parties, journalists, members of the business community, heads of religious seminaries and universities, teachers, imams, and other prominent individuals from various segments of society.

Presided over by Maulana Habib ur Rehman, President of Ittehad Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan, the seminar served as a platform to pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their sacrifices, bravery, and unmatched role in the defense of the nation.

Throughout the seminar, participants reiterated their unwavering solidarity with the armed forces and affirmed their commitment to the protection of national security, stability, and ideological frontiers. It was asserted that religious seminaries, political and religious parties, and the general public are united and determined to safeguard the country's integrity.

Key representatives from Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan, Tanzeem ul Madaris Pakistan, Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Salafiyyah Pakistan, and Rabita tul Madaris Pakistan also attended the seminar, underscoring the broad-based support for the message of unity and national defense.

The event concluded with a collective declaration by scholars and leaders from all schools of thought, reaffirming their united stance in support of the armed forces and their shared resolve to contribute to the country’s defense and national unity. A clear message of national security and public trust in the armed forces was conveyed, reinforcing the bond between the military and the people of Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

1 day ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

1 day ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

1 day ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

1 day ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan