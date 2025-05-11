Seminar in Abbottabad emphasizes solidarity, national defense

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Entire nation, in unison with its religious leadership, stands firmly behind the military. These views were expressed by the speakers while addressing a grand seminar titled "Solidarity with the Armed Forces and Defense of Pakistan", organized at the Abbottabad Press Club under the auspices of Ittehad Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan.

They praised the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force for playing a vital role in protecting the country’s honor and sovereignty, calling their contributions a shining chapter in the nation’s history.

The event was marked by dignity and splendor and brought together a diverse array of participants, including representatives of all religious schools of thought, leaders of political and religious parties, journalists, members of the business community, heads of religious seminaries and universities, teachers, imams, and other prominent individuals from various segments of society.

Presided over by Maulana Habib ur Rehman, President of Ittehad Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan, the seminar served as a platform to pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their sacrifices, bravery, and unmatched role in the defense of the nation.

Throughout the seminar, participants reiterated their unwavering solidarity with the armed forces and affirmed their commitment to the protection of national security, stability, and ideological frontiers. It was asserted that religious seminaries, political and religious parties, and the general public are united and determined to safeguard the country's integrity.

Key representatives from Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan, Tanzeem ul Madaris Pakistan, Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Salafiyyah Pakistan, and Rabita tul Madaris Pakistan also attended the seminar, underscoring the broad-based support for the message of unity and national defense.

The event concluded with a collective declaration by scholars and leaders from all schools of thought, reaffirming their united stance in support of the armed forces and their shared resolve to contribute to the country’s defense and national unity. A clear message of national security and public trust in the armed forces was conveyed, reinforcing the bond between the military and the people of Pakistan.