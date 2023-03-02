Seminar in connection with 'International Civil Defence Day' held

(@FahadShabbir)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :A seminar was organised in connection with "International Civil Defence Day" at Government Muslim Post Graduate College for Women Narowal, under the auspices of the Civil Defence Department.

District Civil Defence Controller/Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Ashraf participated in the seminar as a chief guest.

Deputy Director (DD) Colleges Asim Attique, Principal Uzma Gardezi, District Civil Defence Officer Asim Riaz Wahla, District Information Officer (DIO) Ehsan-ul-Haq Chaudhary and others were present on the occasion.

During the seminar, apart from speech competition and awareness rally among female students regarding the importance and effectiveness of civil defence, various types of self-safety demonstrations were also conducted by the special team of the Civil Defence Department to deal with emergency situations.

On this occasion, District Civil Defence Officer Asim Riaz Wahla briefed Deputy Commissioner Narowal about the steps taken by the Civil Defence Department.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ashraf said that in times of peace or war, the importance of civil defense cannot be ignored.

He said that the purpose of observing International Civil Defence Day around the world was to provide self-defense training to people and enable them to protect themselves and the people around them in any emergency situation.

Deputy Commissioner further said that in this regard, civil defence training had been provided to hundreds of government and non-government schools and colleges including hundreds of students in commercial institutions.

At the end of the seminar, prizes were distributed among the students in speech competition regarding the importance and usefulness of civil defence.

Later, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Narowal, an awareness rally was held in connection with with the International Civil Defence Day.