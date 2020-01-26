Seminar "Learning For People, Planet, Peace And Prosperity" Held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :A seminar in connection with the International Day of Education and Promotion of Mental Health & Wellbeing was organized by the Pakistan Psychiatric Society (PPS) at Mirpurkhas on Sunday.

The objective of the seminar was to Promote Mental Health under the theme: Learning for People, Planet, Peace and Prosperity, said a statement issued here.

President of Pakistan Psychiatric Society & Dean, Faculty of Psychiatry- College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Afridi talked about the International Day of Education in the relevance of theme of the seminar.

He stressed about Sustainable Development Goal 4, in particular, which aimed to "ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all" by 2030. Education and positive mental health were interlinked, and there was no health without mental health.

Dr. Moti Ram Bhattia discussed depression and anxiety on its early detection, management and prevention.

Director, The Brain Clinic, Dr. Majid Ali Abidi, highlighted child molestation and its types. He also emphasized importance of educating children about how to safeguard themselves by teaching them, their parents and teachers properly.

Dr. Jamil junejo spoke on the topic of drug addiction among youths and its relevance to mental health.

Dr. Ali bux, Dr. Fariha (consultant psychiatrist), Dr. Ayub, Dr. Manisha, Dr. Muzamil and Dr. Amna, also addressed on the occasion.

The event was attended by approximately 80 professionals from different walks of life. The attendees did not only comprise of local mental health professionals, but also general practitioners, pediatricians, gynecologists, obstetricians, teachers, journalists and social workers.