UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar "Learning For People, Planet, Peace And Prosperity" Held

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 08:00 PM

Seminar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :A seminar in connection with the International Day of Education and Promotion of Mental Health & Wellbeing was organized by the Pakistan Psychiatric Society (PPS) at Mirpurkhas on Sunday.

The objective of the seminar was to Promote Mental Health under the theme: Learning for People, Planet, Peace and Prosperity, said a statement issued here.

President of Pakistan Psychiatric Society & Dean, Faculty of Psychiatry- College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Afridi talked about the International Day of Education in the relevance of theme of the seminar.

He stressed about Sustainable Development Goal 4, in particular, which aimed to "ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all" by 2030. Education and positive mental health were interlinked, and there was no health without mental health.

Dr. Moti Ram Bhattia discussed depression and anxiety on its early detection, management and prevention.

Director, The Brain Clinic, Dr. Majid Ali Abidi, highlighted child molestation and its types. He also emphasized importance of educating children about how to safeguard themselves by teaching them, their parents and teachers properly.

Dr. Jamil junejo spoke on the topic of drug addiction among youths and its relevance to mental health.

Dr. Ali bux, Dr. Fariha (consultant psychiatrist), Dr. Ayub, Dr. Manisha, Dr. Muzamil and Dr. Amna, also addressed on the occasion.

The event was attended by approximately 80 professionals from different walks of life. The attendees did not only comprise of local mental health professionals, but also general practitioners, pediatricians, gynecologists, obstetricians, teachers, journalists and social workers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Sunday Afridi Event All From Depression

Recent Stories

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

53 seconds ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

1 hour ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

2 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

3 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.