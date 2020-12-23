Seminar library of IAD named after Prof. Ali Nawaz Phulpoto

The speakers at a ceremony on Wednesday eulogized the decades long services of Prof Ali Nawaz Phulpoto - the founder of Institute of Art and Design (IAD) University of Sindh- for promotion of fine arts as the living legend has been serving the 3rd generation of fine arts lovers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The speakers at a ceremony on Wednesday eulogized the decades long services of Prof Ali Nawaz Phulpoto - the founder of Institute of Art and Design (IAD) University of Sindh- for promotion of fine arts as the living legend has been serving the 3rd generation of fine arts lovers.

They said his heart beat with art and his spirits were high for further promotion of artistic work in the country and it should be the mandatory of every department of the varsity to hold lectures of senior most professors like Ali Nawaz so that the students might benefit from their knowledge, expertise and art. They said this while addressing the book donation ceremony organized at the Institute of Art and Design, University of Sindh wherein Prof. Phulpoto donated as many as 300 unique and exceptional books to the seminar library of the institute. The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat chaired the event who on the occasion announced to name the seminar library of the institute after Prof Ali Nawaz Phulpoto.

In his presidential address, the VC lauded the services of the founder of Institute of Art and Design and said that the university was fortunate enough to see the artist of world repute sitting among them who rendered exquisite services in the field of fine art.

He said that the university will soon pave ways to development, growth and progress in presence of academic gems like Prof. Phulpoto and many others.

Prof. Burfat said that the slot of Vice Chancellor was sacrosanct and just to preserve its sanctity; he had been fighting legal wars adding that his efforts regarding bringing the varsity at par with global institutions of higher learning will continue at every cost.

Prof. Ali Nawaz Phulpoto on the occasion said that he always tried to highlight the human values, ethics and significance of mankind in his paintings in a bid to let the new generation know that humanity was above all the other things in this world.

"It is the teaching of messengers of Allah since ages that we should serve humanity first", he said and emphasized to be submissive to mankind and serve the people in letter and spirit. He said that the new generation must perform their duties honestly as it was the only path leading to advancement in life.

Veteran author and honorary Director Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi Chair University of Sindh Prof Kazi Khadim Hussain said Prof. Ali Nawaz Phulpoto is an institution in him who gave new directions to fine art, established many institutions concerning art and produced world recognized scholars.

He proposed that every department of the varsity should be made bound to hold lectures of senior most professors every month whose contributions cannot be ignored in their respective fields.

He expressed gratitude to know that Prof. Ali Nawaz Phalpoto has donated as many as 300 unique and priceless books to the seminar library of IAD, it is really one of the signs of greatness of this noble personality adding that the students would greatly take advantage of these books.

The Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Anwar Figar Hakro said that the artists like Ali Nawaz knotted the bond of past, present and future in order to preserve the history, art and culture of the nations. He announced that the students of the institute will conduct research on the life achievement and services of professor Phalpoto in the sphere of fine art.

Among others, Director IAD Prof. Saeed Ahmed Mangi, Aijaz Phalpoto, Prof. Qasim Khaskheli, young artist Nadir Jamali, Director Finance Zainal Abideen Shah and others also addressed the participants of the ceremony.