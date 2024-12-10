Seminar marks Human Rights, Anti-Corruption Days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A day-long seminar to mark ‘Human Rights Day and Anti-Corruption Day’ was held at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here on Tuesday.

The event also included a ceremony to distribute Christmas gifts among Christian employees.

Addressing the seminar, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen said, “Let us promote equality and respect, stand against injustice and oppression, and create a world where everyone thrives without leaving anyone behind. Together, we can ensure a fair, resilient, and inclusive future for all”.

She emphasized fostering harmony and respect among all communities. “We share a bond with the People of the Book, and honoring Prophets and their followers is incumbent upon us all. Reflect on your words, actions, and deeds. Treat everyone with dignity and carry out your duties alongside your rights. Expand your hearts and truly demonstrate unity under one flag. The respect we desire for ourselves must also be extended to others,” she said.

She highlighted the university’s inclusive environment, stating, “GCWUF ensures the welfare of all employees, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or background. This ceremony symbolizes love and unity, and we will continue to celebrate the happiness of our staff on every occasion.” Speaking about women's rights, she urged them not to endure oppression, encouraging them to reach out to government-established centers for assistance and protection.

President Anjuman Tajiran, Naseer Yousaf Wohra, also addressed the audience, stating, “Christmas teaches us the values of love, peace, and brotherhood. We should respect all religions and join in the celebrations of others with joy and compassion.”

The seminar concluded with the distribution of gifts and clothes among Christian employees, followed by the cutting of a Christmas cake. Earlier, an awareness walk was held as part of Anti-Corruption Day activities.

Certificates were awarded to students who participated in declamation contests held to mark the occasion.

Christian community members expressed gratitude for the thoughtful gesture, noting that the event brought them immense joy and pride.

The ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Aysha Sameen, Coordinator of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences; Director of Student Affairs, Director of Media, and the Heads of the Departments of education, urdu, and English.

The events were organized by the Directorate of Student Affairs in collaboration with various university departments.

This celebration exemplifies GCWUF's commitment to fostering unity, inclusivity, and respect for all its stakeholders.