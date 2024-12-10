Seminar Marks Human Rights, Anti-Corruption Days
Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A day-long seminar to mark ‘Human Rights Day and Anti-Corruption Day’ was held at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here on Tuesday.
The event also included a ceremony to distribute Christmas gifts among Christian employees.
Addressing the seminar, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen said, “Let us promote equality and respect, stand against injustice and oppression, and create a world where everyone thrives without leaving anyone behind. Together, we can ensure a fair, resilient, and inclusive future for all”.
She emphasized fostering harmony and respect among all communities. “We share a bond with the People of the Book, and honoring Prophets and their followers is incumbent upon us all. Reflect on your words, actions, and deeds. Treat everyone with dignity and carry out your duties alongside your rights. Expand your hearts and truly demonstrate unity under one flag. The respect we desire for ourselves must also be extended to others,” she said.
She highlighted the university’s inclusive environment, stating, “GCWUF ensures the welfare of all employees, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or background. This ceremony symbolizes love and unity, and we will continue to celebrate the happiness of our staff on every occasion.” Speaking about women's rights, she urged them not to endure oppression, encouraging them to reach out to government-established centers for assistance and protection.
President Anjuman Tajiran, Naseer Yousaf Wohra, also addressed the audience, stating, “Christmas teaches us the values of love, peace, and brotherhood. We should respect all religions and join in the celebrations of others with joy and compassion.”
The seminar concluded with the distribution of gifts and clothes among Christian employees, followed by the cutting of a Christmas cake. Earlier, an awareness walk was held as part of Anti-Corruption Day activities.
Certificates were awarded to students who participated in declamation contests held to mark the occasion.
Christian community members expressed gratitude for the thoughtful gesture, noting that the event brought them immense joy and pride.
The ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Aysha Sameen, Coordinator of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences; Director of Student Affairs, Director of Media, and the Heads of the Departments of education, urdu, and English.
The events were organized by the Directorate of Student Affairs in collaboration with various university departments.
This celebration exemplifies GCWUF's commitment to fostering unity, inclusivity, and respect for all its stakeholders.
Recent Stories
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 held with drugs, arms1 minute ago
-
KP food authority imposes fine on shopkeeper for selling substandard foods1 minute ago
-
Workshop on leadership starts at UoS1 minute ago
-
RPO holds open court1 minute ago
-
Calls for empowering women, raising awareness to address gender-based violence11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal calls for united efforts to safeguard human rights11 minutes ago
-
Closing ceremony of 8th Sports festival held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage11 minutes ago
-
Early completion of special education centre ordered21 minutes ago
-
Snow Leopard Foundation advocates for sustainable mountain solutions21 minutes ago
-
Canals to remain closed for annual repair21 minutes ago
-
Int'l Human Rights day observed21 minutes ago
-
189 tractors distributed in Sialkot31 minutes ago