Seminar marks World Mental Health Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) In connection with 'World Mental Health Day', an awareness seminar was held under the auspices of Faisalabad Medical University's Department of Psychology, here on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof. Dr. Zafar Ali Chaudhry presided over the ceremony while Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar, Dr. Rafay Rafiq, Dr. Shahida, Dr. Rana Faiz, Dr. Muaz, Dr. Luqman Khan, Dr. Samreen and others highlighted the preventive measures for safety of mental health.

The experts said that mental health is indispensable for national and social development.

No country or nation can develop unless they are mentally healthy. Mental health refers to finding a balance in the physical, emotional and spiritual areas of life.

They said that mental problems are increasing especially in women. Some of the reasons for mental sickness are divorce, death of a loved one, physical illness, low income and so on.

On the other hand, the women with good mental health understand the objective of life because they are confident and do not consider negative emotions such as depression, anger, resentment or anxiety, the experts said.