Seminar, Mushaira Held On Death Anniversary Of Shaheed Liaquat Ali Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Quaid e Azam Academy, in collaboration with Hamdard University organized a seminar and "Mushaira" to pay tribute of the first Prime Minister of Pakistan Khan Liaquat Ali Khan on Wednesday (October 16) in connection with his 73rd martyrdom anniversary.
The event was held at the city Campus of Hamdard University where Justice (r) Zia Parvez participated as the chief guest of the program.
Speakers in the seminar said that before the creation of Pakistan, the life of Shaheed Millat Nawabzada Liaqat Ali Khan was devoted to the achievement of independent homeland for the Muslims of sub continent and later on for the stability of Pakistan. The Objectives resolution presented by Khan Liaquat Ali Khan is a milestone for us which shows the way to the nation as to where our destination is, speakers added.
Justice (retd) Zia Parvez said that the characteristic of Pakistan Movement was that we got freedom with the power of the pen instead of the sword, which also shows the power of the pen.
He said that Liaquat Ali Khan was the person who tried hard to implement the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Iqbal.
Chairman of the Department of education, Hamdard University, Dr. Akhtar expressed gratitude of the guests, participants and the Quaid-e-Azam academy for organizing such an event.
He highlighted the different aspects of Liaquat Ali Khan's life and said that Quaid e Millat's entire life was devoted to Pakistan. He said that Nawabzada's life is a beacon for us. His political insight was great.
Deputy Director of Quaid-e-Azam Academy Zahid Hussain Abro informed the participants about objectives of the Quaid Azam Academy.
In the seminar, the students also shed light on the early life of Liaquat Ali Khan, his role in the Pakistan Movement and services for Pakistan. In Mushaira, the poets presented and highlighted various aspects of his life in their poetry.
At the end of the seminar, shields were also presented to the honored guests.
