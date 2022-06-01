Seminar of pre-budget analysis held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :One day seminar regarding pre-budget analysis of the Federal budget, jointly organized by the Social Policy and Development Center (SPDC) and the Senate Secretariat for the members of Senate was held on Wednesday at Parliament House.

Secretary Senate, Muhammad Qasim Samad Khan welcomed the participants and appreciated the efforts of SPDC for creating better understanding of the budget process.

SPDC's chief economist Muhammad Sabir briefed the participants about significance of federal budget explaining different factors involved, such as tax revenues (income tax, corporation tax, import taxes), proposed spending/expenditure of the government, economic policy and development priorities.

During the panel discussion participating Senators presented their questions on the topic, generating a fruitful knowledge based discussion.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senators, Fawzia Arshad, Danesh Kumar, Azam Khan Swati, Samina Mumtaz, Mushtaq Ahmed, Muhammad Akram, Taj Haider, Falak Naz, Gurdeep Singh, Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Dr. Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, Shamim Afridi, Syed Shibli Faraz, Prince Ahmed Omer Ahmedzai.