Seminar on access to information on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab University will organise a one-day seminar on 'Access to Information: Strengthening Investigative Journalism in Pakistan' at Al Raazi Hall on Monday.

According to the university spokesman here Sunday, the seminar aims at highlighting the improtance and salient features of Right to Information Act in promoting investigative journalism in Pakistan for safeguarding democracy and human rights.