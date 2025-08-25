Open Menu

Seminar On Anti- Cervical Cancer Vaccination Drive Organized In DCH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Seminar on anti- cervical cancer vaccination drive organized in DCH

TALAGANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A Seminar on anti-cervical vaccination drive here on Monday conducted in District City Hospital (DCH).

A rally was also organized about the disease on the occasion.

Deputy District Health Officer, Dr Salma Awan briefed the participants about the disease.

She urged the private doctors and the people to cooperate with health department to make the drive a success.

The campaign will be continued continued from September, 15 to 27 in Punjab and the children form age 9 to 14 would be vaccinated.

APP/zht/378

