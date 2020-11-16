Seminar on anti-corruption stresses stern action against corrupt elements

Speakers at a seminar on anti-corruption Monday said that corruption was the mother of all evils which needed to be eliminated for bright future of the youth

DARGAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Speakers at a seminar on anti-corruption Monday said that corruption was the mother of all evils which needed to be eliminated for bright future of the youth.

The seminar was organized by District Youth Office Malakanad at Govt. Degree College Dargai for creating awareness among the students about corruption and its harmful effects in the society.

On the occasion students of the college along with Principal Prof. Abdun Nasir, Prof. Ameer Zaman and District Youth Officer Malik Shehzad Tariq present.

The speakers said that money gotten through illegal means destroy peace of mind and satisfaction in life. They said that being a patriotic citizen and practicing Muslims, they should play positive role for eliminating this menace from the society so that national economy would be protected from the devils.