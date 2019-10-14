UrduPoint.com
Seminar On Anti-narcotics Held In Faisalabad

Mon 14th October 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :A seminar on Anti-Narcotics was held at Govt Girls High school Chak No.222-RB under the aegis of Anjuman-e-Anti-Narcotics DHQ hospital here Monday.

Chairman Psychiatry Department Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar presided over the function, while Medical Social Officer Rabia Khalid, Inspector anti-Narcotics Force Muhammad Ali and others were present on the occasion.

Dr Imtiaz Ahmed stressed the need for creating hate against narcotics and said that an awareness programs were being held regularly to save the youth from this curse.

He said that steps were also on afoot for the rehabilitation of addicts, however it was also the duty of students to play their role in this regard and guide their brothers, parents and relatives about injurious effects of the narcotics.

Inspector Anti-Narcotics said that a crackdown was continued against narcotics aimed to save the people from this evil.

