Seminar on 'Art of public speaking'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Offices of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) department organised a seminar on the 'Art of public speaking' at the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) main auditorium, here on Friday.

Chairperson Department of English Associate Professor Dr. Rashid Hafeez was the resource person for the seminar.

Sensing the need of the hour and the importance of the subject matter, ORIC-GCWUS organised the seminar, attended by a hall full of students from different departments.

Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi also joined the seminar and expressed her views where she also encouraged students to rightly practise the shared techniques of public communication by the resource person.

At the end, Additional Director ORIC Dr. Muhammad Umair Ashraf offered the vote of thanks and a souvenir was presented to the resource person, followed by a group photo.