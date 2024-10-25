Seminar On 'Art Of Public Speaking'
Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Offices of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) department organised a seminar on the 'Art of public speaking' at the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) main auditorium, here on Friday.
Chairperson Department of English Associate Professor Dr. Rashid Hafeez was the resource person for the seminar.
Sensing the need of the hour and the importance of the subject matter, ORIC-GCWUS organised the seminar, attended by a hall full of students from different departments.
Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi also joined the seminar and expressed her views where she also encouraged students to rightly practise the shared techniques of public communication by the resource person.
At the end, Additional Director ORIC Dr. Muhammad Umair Ashraf offered the vote of thanks and a souvenir was presented to the resource person, followed by a group photo.
Recent Stories
Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce
Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits cricket stadium to review arrangements2 minutes ago
-
National Assembly offers fateha for deceased relatives of MNAs2 minutes ago
-
Senate adjourned amid lack of quorum till Oct 282 minutes ago
-
Renegotiation of contracts with eight more IPPs finalized: Tarar2 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler arrested2 minutes ago
-
DGRE registers 17,738 Madaris till September2 minutes ago
-
Anti polio rally held to create awareness among parents2 minutes ago
-
NA passes unanimous resolution expressing solidarity with Kashmiris on Black Day2 minutes ago
-
Minister orders protecting forests to curb effects of climate change2 minutes ago
-
Students, teachers witness NA proceedings22 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 81 kg drugs in 13 operations22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with 11 stolen motorcycles22 minutes ago