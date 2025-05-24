- Home
- Pakistan
- Seminar on “Assessment of Renewed Security Challenges to CPEC Post-Indo-Pak Escalation,” held
Seminar On “Assessment Of Renewed Security Challenges To CPEC Post-Indo-Pak Escalation,” Held
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) hosted a seminar titled “Assessment of Renewed Security Challenges to CPEC Post-Indo-Pak Escalation.”
The event brought together prominent practitioners, diplomats, policymakers, experts, academics and intelligentsia who collectively advocated for strategic regional alliances, robust internal reforms, economic resilience, advanced security infrastructure and proactive diplomatic engagements to overcome current and emerging challenges to the Pakistan Economic Corridor.
Naghmana Hashmi, Pakistan’s former envoy to China, linked increased terrorism with broader geopolitical tensions, particularly Western apprehensions towards China’s rise.
Analysing how recent Indo-Pak escalations dispelled myths surrounding India's military dominance, prompting Western powers to reconsider their strategic reliance on India, she urged comprehensive internal reforms, particularly addressing socio-economic grievances in Baluchistan.
Major General (Retd) Dr. Samrez Salik, with a PhD on CPEC, emphasized Pakistan's critical transformation from a security-centric to an economically driven state, dependent significantly on CPEC’s success.
He advocated a strategic regional alliance comprising Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey to stabilise the region.
Internally, he called for robust reforms to address terrorism, corruption, political instability, and bureaucratic inefficiencies.
Major Gen (Retd) Muhammad Raza, who also boasts a PhD on CPEC, focused on the integration of socio-economic dimensions within financial regulatory frameworks.
He stressed the need for stimulating local economies by imitating successful community banking models.
Raza also highlighted CPEC’s crucial role in societal advancement and advocated strengthening Pakistan’s border control and security infrastructure through regional collaboration, particularly with China and Turkey.
Shakeel Ahmed Ramay, CEO AEIRD, stressed the critical need to analyse geopolitical dynamics through narrative channels, rather than traditional media. He also criticised external interference in Pakistan’s economic negotiations.
Prominent media personality Azaz Syed emphasised the need for addressing internal security challenges and underscored the necessity of addressing genuine grievances among the local population, alongside combating foreign interference.
Amb. Jauhar Saleem, President, Institute of Regional Studies, in his concluding remarks, emphasised that alongside the kinetic challenges faced by the CPEC project, “We must also address the economic issues, such as the need for CPEC to deliver on local development and creation of jobs on a much wider scale.”
Underlining the need for building institutional capability, bureaucratic efficiency and service delivery capacity, he noted that CPEC benefits have to reach the grassroots level to help alleviate security challenges.
“The mega connectivity project needs to be approached as a technology-driven initiative to have the desired impact on Pakistan’s economic development and quest for regional economic integration and a force multiplier for promoting peace and stability”, he added.
Recent Stories
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE delegation to GCC-ASEAN Summit, ..
World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..
Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign
UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure
FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro
Salah wins Premier League player of season award
FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament
UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee
Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris
Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..
UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..
Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rain hits ICT, distt admin teams rush to prevent disruptions2 minutes ago
-
Kohat police launch crackdown on criminal elements2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on “Assessment of Renewed Security Challenges to CPEC Post-Indo-Pak Escalation,” held2 minutes ago
-
Experts urges youth to play an active role for facing environmental challenges2 minutes ago
-
04 liquor suppliers held, 05 illegal arm holders apprehended22 minutes ago
-
Muslim Hands launches clothes stitching training centers for women in AJK22 minutes ago
-
Buledi meets Governor KP, discuss political affairs22 minutes ago
-
PNCA to be made a model institution for arts on merit: Aurangzeb Khichi42 minutes ago
-
CPO hold meeting to prevent crimes42 minutes ago
-
Women's handicrafts festival showcases rural women's skills in Mirpurkhas52 minutes ago
-
Islamabad on high alert after heavy rains, hailstorm; CDA launches emergency operations1 hour ago
-
Livestock department holds beneficial field day for farmers in Kohat1 hour ago