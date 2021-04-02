Seminar on Autism held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

In connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a special seminar on autism was organized by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), Department of Special Education

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :In connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a special seminar on autism was organized by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), Department of Special Education.

Presided over by IUB Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, the seminar was part of the initiatives taken at the varsity for the welfare of special people.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf was the Chief Guest while Blind Cricketer of England Hassan Khan was of Pakistani origin. Speech Pathologist at Cholistan Special Education Center Dr. Shehla said that Autism is definitely a mental illness but it does not hinder practical life. Symptoms appear in children at an early age. However, the role of parents is very important in this regard. If they want, they can guide such children and make them active and dynamic citizens. It is worth mentioning that significant steps have been taken for special students in IUB.

Provision of pick-and-drop service for special persons in the university, special ramps were constructed in all the buildings so that special persons could move easily, these measures were also appreciated at the government level. Hassan Khan of the Pakistan-born England Blind cricket Team thanked Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for providing Vision and Special Education at the University of South Punjab. Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf expressed happiness over the cooperation of the Department of Special Education team and Cholistan Special Education Center in organizing the program.

He said that every 68th person in the United States suffers from autism and the world's great personalities such as prize Newton, Albert Einstein and Bill Gates have also suffered from autism.

Prof. Dr. Akhtar Ali, Dean, Faculty of Education said that this special program is for these special students as Allah Almighty has blessed them with special blessings. He said that the university would liaise with the local government and a special education center should be set up in Bahawalpur.

He said that Special Education Department was set up under the leadership of Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and further, we will take it further and try to provide education up to M.Phil and Ph.D level for which we need teachers. He appreciated the performance of the students. Prof. Dr. Nasreen Akhtar, Chairperson, Department of Special Education, specially thanked the Cholistan Institute of Special Education and Special Education Center, Bahawalpur for their participation and assistance in the program. He extended special thanks to the Vice Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mehboob established the entire department of special education in the university, not a single program. A PhD level institute will be set up. Special students performed national songs in the program. The students of the special education department also presented various sketches regarding autism which was highly appreciated by the participants. Prof. Dr. Irshad Hussain, Chairman Department of Education, Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Chairman Social Work, teachers and a large number of students were present on the occasion. The master of ceremony was Aks e Noor, Department of Special Education IUB.