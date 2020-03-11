UrduPoint.com
Seminar On Aviation Industry Held At University Of Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:36 PM

A seminar titled "Aviation Industry and National Economy" was held at the University of Sialkot on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) A seminar titled "Aviation Industry and National Economy" was held at the University of Sialkot on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Sialkot international airport (SIA) Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Abid Nazir said the university could play a pivotal role for the aviation industry, as there was bright opportunities of the promotion of the industry.

The SIA CEO lauded the University of Sialkot for successfully launching aviation management education first time in the region.

Chairman Rehan Younas and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saeedul Hassan Chishti jointly presided over the event.

