Seminar on '' better produce of citrus fruits'' held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The agriculture department organized a seminar on '' better produce of citrus fruits'' at a private hotel here on Wednesday.

Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti was the chief guest of the event, while Director Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Naveed Akhtar, National Project Coordinator and Advisor Trade Facilitation Dr. Jawad Agha, Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sajjad Hussain Tarar, Secretary TDA Dr. Mubarak Ahmed as well as oranges growers and exporters participated.

In the seminar, the agricultural experts provided a detailed briefing to the Kinnow growers.

They informed the growers about several aspects related to citrus fruit cultivation, introduction of new varieties of seed, ripening stages of various types of fruits, color changes during ripening, plant protection measures, proper use of fertilizers, irrigation techniques, minimizing the use of fertilizers and sprays and eradication of weeds.

These briefings were based on new research findings and observations in order to provide comprehensive information to the farmers.

A special question and answer session for the farmers was also organized at the event.