Seminar on Bhatti Gate conservation held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Thursday organized consultative stakeholders seminar for Conservation Project of Bhatti Gate at Barood Khana Lahore Fort.

The purpose of the session is to engage the departments concerned and society for the consultation of the project.

Representatives from different departments expressed their views regarding rehabilitation of Bhatti Gate area prominent personalities included Ali Anan Qamar, MD LWMC, Shahid Latif , Waqas Malik -Project Director PTEGP, and Mian Salman Shoaib.

In this regard, Najam Saqib, the director conservativation wing of the WCLA presented the project brief and its conservation plan for brainstorming.

The participants expressed their deep satisfaction regarding the rehabilitation of Bhatti Gate.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs1,637 million and it will be completed in two years.