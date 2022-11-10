UrduPoint.com

Seminar On Bhatti Gate Conservation Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Seminar on Bhatti Gate conservation held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Thursday organized consultative stakeholders seminar for Conservation Project of Bhatti Gate at Barood Khana Lahore Fort.

The purpose of the session is to engage the departments concerned and society for the consultation of the project.

Representatives from different departments expressed their views regarding rehabilitation of Bhatti Gate area prominent personalities included Ali Anan Qamar, MD LWMC, Shahid Latif , Waqas Malik -Project Director PTEGP, and Mian Salman Shoaib.

In this regard, Najam Saqib, the director conservativation wing of the WCLA presented the project brief and its conservation plan for brainstorming.

The participants expressed their deep satisfaction regarding the rehabilitation of Bhatti Gate.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs1,637 million and it will be completed in two years.

Related Topics

Lahore From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m ..

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m bags at Terminal 3 in 10 month ..

9 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Editio ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Edition of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

12 minutes ago
 Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

14 minutes ago
 Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) ..

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) Chaudhry Waheed Arshad nomina ..

49 minutes ago
 TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: ..

TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: Featuring amazing discounts

51 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's on ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's ong march

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.