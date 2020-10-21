Seminar on bilateral safeguards under China-Pakistan FTA on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The National Tariff Commission (NTC) was conducting a seminar on 'Bilateral Safeguards under China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreements and Trade Remedial Measures' here on Thursday.

The seminar was aimed at to create awareness about the Bilateral Safeguards under second phase of China–Pakistan Free Trade Agreements (CPFTA).

The members of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA) and other Trade Associations will attend the seminar.

Anjum Assad Amin, Member NTC will steer the seminar to highlight bilateral safeguards under second phase of China–Pakistan Free Trade Agreements, unfair trade practices and trade remedy laws, the role of NTC in implementing of Safeguards provisions and monitoring of imports to Pakistan from China by NTC and the future steps.

The presentation will be followed by interactive discussion and question answer session.