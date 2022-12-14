Seminar on 'Blended learning through flipped classroom' held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :A daylong seminar on 'Blended learning through flipped classroom' was held at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), here on Wednesday.

Emerson University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ramzan, who was chief guest at the seminar, said the flipped classrooms was a combination of distance learning and traditional education.

Under this system, students were provided some educational material at their homes. The students study the initial portion of the topic at their homes and later discuss the topics with their teachers in classroom.

Vice-Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr Robina Farooq highlighted the importance of flipped classrooms.

Coordinator Faculty of Science and Technology Dr Zill-e-Huma , Registrar University Asif A Malik also spoke.