Seminar On 'Breaking Barriers, Women Role Model In Mining And Allied Sector'

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 09:01 PM

The Mines & Minerals Department (MMD) Monday organised a seminar on 'Breaking barriers, women role models in mining and allied sectors', here to mobilise women to join the mines and mineral sector

According to a spokesperson for the MMD here, Provincial Secretary Aamir Ijaz Akbar Gondal, along with Additional Secretary Sarah Rashid and Deputy Secretary Aatika Ammar Bukhari, were the leading organisers.

Secretary Aamir Akbar said that women in mining initiative was the first-ever pro-women development scheme, launched by the Mines and Minerals Department, adding that the scheme having fund of Rs 10 million would be completed in a period of one year. "It includes various activities and interventions to retain and attract females in this sector," he explained.

MMD Additional Secretary Sarah Rashid said: "Awareness seminars, capacity building programs, trainings, networking, IT skill development activities were some of the components of this scheme.

"The first activity under the umbrella of the women in mining scheme is the networking session with female role models in mining and allied sectors' women role models," she added.

She said the through these activities, the Mines & Minerals Department aspires to open the sector for women and provide them an enabling environment to work in this field, adding that in the upcoming months, more seminars would be conducted in far flung mining areas.

On the occasion, female lease holders presented and showcased their success stories and struggles in the session.

Provincial minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fitiana, mining engineering students of Punjab University and University of Engineering and Technology were present in the ceremony.

