Open Menu

Seminar On Breast Cancer Awareness Arranged At LPC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 07:35 PM

Seminar on breast cancer awareness arranged at LPC

A seminar and awareness walk on breast cancer awareness was held at the Lahore Press Club, in collaboration with HIMMEL Pharmaceuticals, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A seminar and awareness walk on breast cancer awareness was held at the Lahore Press Club, in collaboration with HIMMEL Pharmaceuticals, here on Wednesday.

For the first time in the history of the club, women underwent mammography tests. The event was attended by renowned doctors, medical professionals, and individuals from various fields. The seminar focused on raising awareness about breast cancer among women, emphasising the importance of early detection and treatment. Attendees' questions were also addressed.

Notable attendees included Arshad Ansari, President of Lahore Press Club, Vice President Amjad Usmani, Salik Nawaz, Badar Saeed, Muhammad Abdullah, Dr. Muhammad Arshad (Managing Director of HIMMEL Pharmaceuticals), CEO Sharif Sajjad, Dr. Usman, Dr. Maryam, Dr. Abbas Khokhar, Dr. Shehryar from Cancer Care Hospital, Dr. Saniya Khehra, Dr. Saba, and others.

Dr. Mehwish Manzoor, Assistant Professor of the Cancer Department at Mayo Hospital, along with Dr. Sobia Yaqoob and Dr. Faiza Lodhi, spoke at the event. They highlighted that breast cancer is the most common cancer found in women worldwide. However, early diagnosis and treatment can save lives.

Early symptoms of breast cancer may include lumps, changes in the skin, discharge from the nipple, or differences in the size or shape of the breast. Women were advised to conduct self-exams monthly and to consult a doctor immediately if any suspicious symptoms arise.

Himmel Pharmaceuticals also provided information on the latest medicines and technology supporting the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. Informational pamphlets were distributed at the end of the seminar, emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari thanked HIMMEL Pharmaceuticals for setting up the awareness camp and said that such initiatives are crucial for societal welfare as they provide public health awareness and enable timely diagnosis of diseases. He further added that Lahore Press Club fully supports holding more health-related events to provide journalists and the public with essential information and facilities for a healthy life.

Later, a special team of doctors from Cancer Care Hospital and Research Center conducted examinations and tests on 30 women using a modern mammography machine installed in a mobile ambulance.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Mobile Doctor May Women Breast Cancer Cancer Event From

Recent Stories

FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FB ..

FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FBR mandatory biometric

24 minutes ago
 DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 30

DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 30

24 minutes ago
 3662 search operations conducted against anti-soci ..

3662 search operations conducted against anti-social elements this year

24 minutes ago
 Improving national economy vital for country’s s ..

Improving national economy vital for country’s stability: Fazl

28 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers o ..

Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of SCBA

28 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit

PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit

28 minutes ago
IGP Punjab meets police employees, families

IGP Punjab meets police employees, families

1 second ago
 3-day training on e-procurement concludes at PJA

3-day training on e-procurement concludes at PJA

3 seconds ago
 Balochistan agriculture dept showcases agri produc ..

Balochistan agriculture dept showcases agri product in international conference

4 seconds ago
 IHC adjourns case against Azam Swati's remand

IHC adjourns case against Azam Swati's remand

6 seconds ago
 IG NHMP signifies parents, teachers role in offici ..

IG NHMP signifies parents, teachers role in officials' children success

2 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi welcomes U.S. Congress delegation t ..

Governor Kundi welcomes U.S. Congress delegation to KP

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan