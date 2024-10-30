Seminar on breast cancer awareness arranged at LPC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A seminar and awareness walk on breast cancer awareness was held at the Lahore Press Club, in collaboration with HIMMEL Pharmaceuticals, here on Wednesday.

For the first time in the history of the club, women underwent mammography tests. The event was attended by renowned doctors, medical professionals, and individuals from various fields. The seminar focused on raising awareness about breast cancer among women, emphasising the importance of early detection and treatment. Attendees' questions were also addressed.

Notable attendees included Arshad Ansari, President of Lahore Press Club, Vice President Amjad Usmani, Salik Nawaz, Badar Saeed, Muhammad Abdullah, Dr. Muhammad Arshad (Managing Director of HIMMEL Pharmaceuticals), CEO Sharif Sajjad, Dr. Usman, Dr. Maryam, Dr. Abbas Khokhar, Dr. Shehryar from Cancer Care Hospital, Dr. Saniya Khehra, Dr. Saba, and others.

Dr. Mehwish Manzoor, Assistant Professor of the Cancer Department at Mayo Hospital, along with Dr. Sobia Yaqoob and Dr. Faiza Lodhi, spoke at the event. They highlighted that breast cancer is the most common cancer found in women worldwide. However, early diagnosis and treatment can save lives.

Early symptoms of breast cancer may include lumps, changes in the skin, discharge from the nipple, or differences in the size or shape of the breast. Women were advised to conduct self-exams monthly and to consult a doctor immediately if any suspicious symptoms arise.

Himmel Pharmaceuticals also provided information on the latest medicines and technology supporting the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. Informational pamphlets were distributed at the end of the seminar, emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari thanked HIMMEL Pharmaceuticals for setting up the awareness camp and said that such initiatives are crucial for societal welfare as they provide public health awareness and enable timely diagnosis of diseases. He further added that Lahore Press Club fully supports holding more health-related events to provide journalists and the public with essential information and facilities for a healthy life.

Later, a special team of doctors from Cancer Care Hospital and Research Center conducted examinations and tests on 30 women using a modern mammography machine installed in a mobile ambulance.